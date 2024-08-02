EMC Capital Management Has $247,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Wabash National by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 745,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $862.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

WNC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

