EMC Capital Management Has $254,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $58.99. 27,516,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,904,891. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

