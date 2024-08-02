EMC Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

EMC Capital Management grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 126.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 207,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 410,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

