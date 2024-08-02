EMC Capital Management Makes New $168,000 Investment in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Fargason purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,318 shares of company stock valued at $406,452. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:CSV traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 160,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,274. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $472.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

