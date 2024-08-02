EMC Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,311 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 4.1 %

BERY traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 2,342,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.