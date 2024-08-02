EMC Capital Management Sells 813 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,651.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 948.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after buying an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Exelixis by 148.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,997,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 1,996,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

