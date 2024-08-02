EMC Capital Management Sells 813 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEBO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 552,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,281,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,544 shares of company stock worth $146,329 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 218,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $34.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

