EMC Capital Management Takes Position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in ZimVie by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ZimVie by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 132,804 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIMV stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 1,722,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. ZimVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.81 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

