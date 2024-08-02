Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17.01 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $200.21 or 0.00311696 BTC on exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.01 billion and approximately $374,353.29 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.14049309 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $364,138.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

