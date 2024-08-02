Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of ENVX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,792,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.28%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 11,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

