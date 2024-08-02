Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENVX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 84.28% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

