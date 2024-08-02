Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Down to $122.44

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.44, but opened at $115.20. Entegris shares last traded at $108.65, with a volume of 213,088 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Entegris Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $16,080,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Entegris by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

