EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,668,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,774. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

