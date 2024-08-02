ERC20 24 Hour Volume Tops $147.31 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. ERC20 has a market cap of $22.59 million and $147.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,270.48 or 0.99843212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008344 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00062938 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02001461 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

