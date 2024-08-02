Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.810-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.380-15.620 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.65.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.10. The stock had a trading volume of 291,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.14. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $292.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.