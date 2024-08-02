Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.810-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.380-15.620 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.65.

Shares of ESS traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.04. 264,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,599. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $292.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

