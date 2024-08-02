Evans Bancorp (NYSEMKT:EVBN) Given New $30.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Evans Bancorp (NYSEMKT:EVBN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.50 to $30.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

EVBN traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.07. 27,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEMKT:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

