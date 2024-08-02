Everdome 1-Day Volume Reaches $554,188.19 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $554,188.19 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

