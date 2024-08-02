Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 285.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,131,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after buying an additional 5,557,168 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. 3,453,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.