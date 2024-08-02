eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces Earnings Results

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.
NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,478. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
