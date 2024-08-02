F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,994,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after buying an additional 77,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $4.18 on Friday, hitting $191.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,630. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.55. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $205.92.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $245,847.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,839,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,222 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

