F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $210.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $195.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $205.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $245,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,839,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $245,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,912 shares in the company, valued at $20,839,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $1,888,222. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in F5 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

