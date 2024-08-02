Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.16

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 16706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

