First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in First American Financial by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

FAF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

