First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 7,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.83. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. Analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

