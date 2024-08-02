First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Raised to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

