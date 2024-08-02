First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,600. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

