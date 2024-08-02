FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.610-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.81 EPS.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,543. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

