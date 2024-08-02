Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.45

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.45 and last traded at $163.47, with a volume of 102740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

