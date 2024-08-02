Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $52.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

FLS opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 166.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

