Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Up 6.7%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.49. 1,064,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,493,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flywire

Flywire Stock Up 9.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 104.3% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.