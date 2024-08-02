FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.89.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM stock traded down $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $43.08. 284,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,019. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,394. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

