Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 22,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 503,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 target price on Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
