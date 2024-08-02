Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.74

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 11159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,913,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 650.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 684,938 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

