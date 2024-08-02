Games for a Living Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $32.25 million and $1.83 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,532,832,695 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,532,832,695.382315 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01318626 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,239,021.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

