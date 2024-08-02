Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.44. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.