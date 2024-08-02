GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEV. Bank of America began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.04.

GE Vernova Stock Down 5.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

NYSE GEV traded down $9.08 on Thursday, reaching $164.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,196. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $4,036,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $2,255,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $241,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

