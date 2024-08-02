Gearbox Protocol Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $612,856.06 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,468,989,824.864926 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00809521 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $570,912.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

