GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Down 6.8 %

JOB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 51,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,675. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

