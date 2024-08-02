Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.52.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $169.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

