Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Genie Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GNE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,839. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $435.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 24.06%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

