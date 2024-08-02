GICTrade (GICT) One Day Volume Hits $17,251.18

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $87.03 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.87270781 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

