Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as high as C$58.00 and last traded at C$56.58, with a volume of 216921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.22.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.40.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIL

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. Also, Director Ghislain Houle acquired 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, with a total value of C$498,834.88. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of C$938.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$956.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.