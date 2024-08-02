Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $16.47

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $17.59. Gold Fields shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 433,920 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after buying an additional 324,885 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 14.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.