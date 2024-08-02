Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.41

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4096 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 154,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,098. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.
About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
