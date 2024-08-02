Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.41

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4096 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 154,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,098. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Dividend History for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.