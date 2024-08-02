Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.41

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4096 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 154,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,098. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.