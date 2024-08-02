Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 46.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Great Elm Capital Stock Performance
Shares of GECC stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 12,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $11.82.
About Great Elm Capital
