Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 46.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GECC stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 12,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

