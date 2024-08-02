Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Update

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Haivision Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIVF traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.04. 5,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,903. Haivision Systems has a twelve month low of C$2.44 and a twelve month high of C$4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.45.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

