Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Update

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Haivision Systems Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIVF traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.04. 5,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,903. Haivision Systems has a twelve month low of C$2.44 and a twelve month high of C$4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.45.
About Haivision Systems
