Haleon (LON:HLN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 372.67 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 367.24 ($4.72), with a volume of 21196303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.61).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 390 ($5.02) to GBX 383 ($4.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Haleon Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £33.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,014.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 327.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

