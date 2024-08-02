Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

