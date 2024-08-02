Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,541 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $65,391,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,527,000 after purchasing an additional 81,840 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 8,542.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 43,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,572. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

